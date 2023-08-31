AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 24 - Aug. 31, 2023
Residents wade through a street flooded by rains brought on by Hurricane Idalia, in Batabano, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Israelis gather for the 34th consecutive week to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The large banner depitcts Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with Hebrew that reads: “let the country burn.” (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
A man watches from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
People react during the annual tomato fight fiesta called” Tomatina” in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother’s home had stood, as she searches for anything salvageable in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Covered bodies are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Indigenous people from across the country march in favor of the demarcation of Indigenous lands, and against a law before the Supreme Court that includes a time frame, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
An aerial view of the Backyard Fun Zone in in Kent County, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after at least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A young girl takes part in the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, which is traditional known as Children’s Day, in London, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A farmer works on fields in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A Kashmiri fisherman casts his net into the waters of the Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting bows her head in prayer, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Hiyam Abu Oun mourns her son, Ezzedin Kanan, 20, who succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army operation last month, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Youths play a pick-up game of basketball in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya celebrates as she wins the gold medal with bronze medalist Beatrice Chebet, of Kenya, in the Women’s 5000-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Howard)
A girl performs rituals in front of her brother during Raksha Bandhan festival in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Rakhis, or sacred threads, are tied onto the wrist of brothers by sisters during this Hindu festival, celebrating the bond between them. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Aug. 24 - Aug. 31
From an apartment building fire in South Africa to anti-government protests in Israel to carnival celebrations in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images