AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look at a burned car with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former PMC Wagner Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Arizona. Thousands of migrants from the north African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Traditional Indian wrestlers engage in a bout during Nag Panchami festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Every year, the wrestlers offer prayers and hold bouts to mark the festival which is primarily dedicated to the worship of snakes. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Balloons launch Sunday evening, Aug. 20, 2023, from Simard- Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston, Maine, on the last day of the Great Falls Balloon Festival. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) =ME
Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade performs at the Concha Acustica of Bello Monte in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Racers leave the starting gates for the championship race during the “T-Rex World Championship Races” at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A meerkat is weighed during London Zoo’s Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conservation zoo to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of threatened species. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, yells with demonstrators outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Daurice Fountain, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Rush during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Maasai participants with traditional regalia walk during a Eunoto ceremony, at Kilgoris, in Narok, Kenya’s Rift Valley region, Friday Aug. 18, 2023. The ceremony is one of the vital rites of passage among the indigenous nomadic Maasai community in which Morans, warriors, graduate to elders in a week-long ceremony culminating into a climax with songs, rituals and unique customs. (AP Photo)
South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Melissa Alvarez hugs her son Ignacio, 2, with the words “Protect My Babies” written on her arms in the House Civic Justice Committee of 1st Extraordinary Session meeting during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Young men lift their friend in front of a destroyed Russian 2s19 artillery vehicle set up on Khreshchatyk Street during Independence Day in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, August 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Maloletka)
A woman looks at her phone while watching the sun set as triple-digit heat indexes continue in the Midwest Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Carey Mcleod, of Jamaica, loses control as he competes in the men’s long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Pope Francis meets a group of people from Burkina Faso, during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Soldiers salute to the fallen during a ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of deadly attack by China on Kinmen island, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Frank the Meerkat is weighed during London Zoo’s Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Children with faces painted stand around a replica of the moon at their school premises in Chennai, India, as they cheer for the successful landing of India’s moon craft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon surface, Tuesday, Aug.22, 2023. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s little-explored south pole ended in failure in 2019. (AP Photo/ R.Parthibhan)
Aug 18 - Aug. 24, 2023
From President Joe Biden’s visit to Hawaii to traditional wrestling in India to protests in South Korea, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.
