AP’s Global Week in Pictures: June 24 - June 30

June 24 - June 30, 2023

Life returned to normal in the Russian capital after the abortive coup mounted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, riot police faced off against demonstrators reacting to the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha. In the world of sports, disabled swimmers took part in a test event ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

Mexico’s Karla Ortiz falls during the women’s 64kg weightlifting final round of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Smoke and flames billow from burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, June 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Women and children wait to get free food at a distributing point, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, and Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, from left, enter for a meeting after posing for a family photo in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Leaders of seven NATO allies met in the Netherlands with Secretary-General Stoltenberg for talks ahead of the alliance’s summit in Lithuania next month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Disabled swimmers take part in a test event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic Sports Arena, the venue for swimming events during the upcoming Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Models present dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

During Madrid’s pride week, participants compete during the annual high heel race in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 29, 2023. Competitors must wear shoes with a heel of a minimum of 15 centimetres (5.9 inches). (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A pro-Kremlin activist holds a flag with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putting and the words in Russian ‘For the Motherland, for the sovereignty, for the Putin’, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Troops deployed in Moscow the previous day to protect the capital from Wagner mercenaries withdrew from the capital, and people swarmed the streets and flocked to cafes. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Semilla party congresswoman-elect Elena Motta is embraced by a supporter as they celebrate at Constitution Square in Guatemala City, Monday, June 26, 2023. Semilla’s presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo and former first lady Sandra Torres of the UNE party are going to an Aug. 20 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A participant poses for a photo during the NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Muslims greet each other after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha holiday at the Sunni shrine of Abdul-Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert “Summer Swag 2023" at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Muslim pilgrims walk to pray outside Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Around two million pilgrims were converging on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca for the largest Hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam’s five pillars. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

