AP-Global Pictures of the Week: July 8-14, 2023

JULY 8 - 14, 2023

From Israelis protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, to Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen’s fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with a start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, to revelers running among a fire bull during the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Revelers run among the fire bull during the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute relief material to flood affected people stuck in a low lying area around the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A relative of an injured migrant laborer wails outside a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Three migrant laborers were injured after suspected militants fired upon them in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Thursday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen flashes four fingers for his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands’ Dylan Groenewegen, just behind Philipsen, and Germany’s Phil Bauhaus, second left, to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr burn rainbow flags, during a demonstration in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Maori Pomeroy-Farrell of Fiji dives during the 1m Springboard Men at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

A soldier and his dogs guard an entrance of the Louvre museum courtyard before a dinner to honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Louvre museum in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after beating Serbia’s Natalija Stevanovic in a women’s singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris, during Bastille Day celebrations late Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living were back protesting on the streets of the capital, as they awaited a speech by a longtime opposition leader. (AP Photo)

Nia Ali reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women’s 100 meter hurdles final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Seen from above, a life size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays under netting on Copacabana beach during a protest against his disappearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Iraqi men and their sons swim in the Tigris river to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A musician performs in front of a small gathering in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

