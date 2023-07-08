AP’s Global Week in Pictures: July 1 - 7

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

AP’s Global Week in Pictures: July 1 - 7

Artists of Italy's Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The street theater festival took place over the weekend in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
1 of 15 | 

Artists of Italy’s Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The street theater festival took place over the weekend in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
2 of 15 | 

A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
3 of 15 | 

Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
4 of 15 | 

A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bridge is exposed after 30 years under water during an drought, at the Paso Severino reservoir in Florida, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The South American country is now suffering its most severe drought in 44 years, following decades without investment in freshwater reservoirs. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
5 of 15 | 

A bridge is exposed after 30 years under water during an drought, at the Paso Severino reservoir in Florida, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The South American country is now suffering its most severe drought in 44 years, following decades without investment in freshwater reservoirs. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
6 of 15 | 

Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the ‘Chupinazo’ rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dove painted by artist TvBoy adorns the wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
7 of 15 | 

A dove painted by artist TvBoy adorns the wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Protester dressed as a character from "The Handmaid's Tale" TV series blocks a freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
8 of 15 | 

A Protester dressed as a character from “The Handmaid’s Tale” TV series blocks a freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian kid holds an M-16 rifle during the funeral of those who were killed during an Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Israeli military says it withdrew its troops from the camp on Wednesday, ending an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
9 of 15 | 

A Palestinian kid holds an M-16 rifle during the funeral of those who were killed during an Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Israeli military says it withdrew its troops from the camp on Wednesday, ending an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man in heels marches in the Gay Pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
10 of 15 | 

A man in heels marches in the Gay Pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
11 of 15 | 

Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A policeman checks a public transport driver's cargo that includes coffins, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
12 of 15 | 

A policeman checks a public transport driver’s cargo that includes coffins, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
13 of 15 | 

The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
14 of 15 | 

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
15 of 15 | 

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

July 1 - 7, 2023

Street artists performed across the Romanian capital, French protesters burned buses after a teenager was shot by police, Russia continued to attack Ukraine, Palestinians buried their dead after Israeli soldiers drove thousands form their homes, and people tried to stay out of the sun on the hottest days on human record.

In the world of sports, cycles wizzed through forests on their Tour de France.

Other news
Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)
Weeklong dock strike on Canada’s west coast is starting to pinch small businesses, experts say
Experts say Canadian consumers aren’t yet feeling the impact of the weekold port strike in British Columbia, but businesses are beginning to be pinched by the shutdown of docks that handle 25% of the country’s foreign trade.
FILE - This photo provided by Los Padres Forest Aviation and KEYT-TV shows a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, north of Santa Barbara, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Goleta, Calif. Southern California Edison and two other companies have paid $22 million to settle U.S. government claims that they caused a 2016 wildfire that burned thousands of acres of national forest, Friday, July 7, 2023 (Mark Nunez/Los Padres Forest Aviation/KEYT-TV via AP, File)
California utility pays $22 million to settle federal claims over 2016 wildfire
Southern California Edison and two other companies have paid $22 million to settle U.S. government claims that they caused a 2016 wildfire that burned thousands of acres of national forest.
People walk past a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting spree, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. The shooting left five people dead and four others wounded Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia community tries to heal from trauma as shooter’s mental health comes into focus
Prosecutors and others say in the weeks before Kimbrady Carriker opened fire at random with an AR-15 in Philadelphia killing five people, the few people close to him saw him grow increasingly agitated and erratic.
FILE - Cleanup continues on Feb. 24, 2023, at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia Thursday, July 6, is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern's safety practices. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices
The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images