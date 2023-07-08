AP’s Global Week in Pictures: July 1 - 7

9 of 15 |

A Palestinian kid holds an M-16 rifle during the funeral of those who were killed during an Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Israeli military says it withdrew its troops from the camp on Wednesday, ending an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)