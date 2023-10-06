AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attended the start of his civil business fraud trial in New York, Jewish men took part in priestly blessing during the week-long holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem’s Old City, and Lebanese-Armenian protesters in Ain Aar, Lebanon, denounced the Azerbaijani military offensive that recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh. In sports, Argentina’s Gaston Togni is injured on the pitch after a rough play during a semifinal soccer match in Buenos Aires.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

