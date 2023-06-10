FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP’s Global Week in Pictures: June 3 - June 9

People create a line holding hands along Sao Conrado beach for a symbolic group hug with the sea on World Oceans Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Route Brasil environmental organization called for people to gather for the event coined "That Hug" to draw attention to ocean pollution. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Joshlyn Allen kisses her 3-year-old daughter Journey Miller during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners' family members from Chicago to Illinois' largest women's prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Israeli activists hold the carcasses of dead animals to mark international animal rights day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The group said the display was meant to draw attention to animal abuse committed by the food, clothing, and entertainment industries. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A health worker flashes a victory sign outside the Victoria Palace, the Romanian government headquarters, during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Thousands of health care workers held a protest in Romania's capital on Thursday, demanding higher wages, more staff, and better working conditions amid what they say are shortfalls that will lead to declining medical service standards. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, 19, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The Israeli army says Ben Nun was among three soldiers who were killed by an Egyptian border guard who crossed into Israel on Saturday before he was fatally shot by troops. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Manchester City fans cheer prior to the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
A woman is evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. Residents of southern Ukraine braced for a second day of swelling floodwaters on Wednesday as authorities warned that a Dnieper River dam breach would continue to unleash pent-up waters from a giant reservoir. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
Musicians waiting to perform in the annual parade honoring "Jesus del Gran Poder," or "The Lord of Great Power", in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Thousands of dancers, musicians and faithful gather every year for the festival to show their devotion and gratitude. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A man jumps to smash a billboard during a protest in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to President Emmanuel Macron's higher retirement age with what may be a final surge of nationwide protests and scattered strikes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
An art installation called "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Friday, June 9, 2023. Two giant inflatable ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor on Friday, marking the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie, Haiti, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ralph Simon)
People leave messages during a candlelight vigil at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People dance in a Pride party as part of the annual Pride Week events in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A doctor writes a prescription as patients suffering from dengue lie in beds in provisional tents at the Health Ministry in Piura, Peru, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Dengue, a viral disease transmitted by a mosquito, causes flu-like symptoms, such as muscle pain and fever. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Spectators are reflected in a window as Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves for the match during the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Buddhist monks walk past the 9th century Borobudur Temple during a Vesak Day procession in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Vesak is the day that marks the birth, death and enlightenment of Buddha. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)
June 3 - June 9, 2023

From a flood affected woman being evacuated following the collapse of the walls of the Kakhovka dam from Kherson in Ukraine, to Canadian wildfires causing a hazy New York City skyline, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

