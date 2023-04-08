AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 - 7, 2023

    April 8, 2023 GMT
    1 of 20
    Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    1 of 20
    Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparations for a Holy Week procession, in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

    April 1 - 7, 2023

    From Holy Week celebrations to protests in France over the nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.  Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.