AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

May 20 - 26, 2023

From the U.S. debt limit negotiations in Washington, to a new Panamanian law that gives legal rights to leatherback sea turtles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images