AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

    May 27, 2023 GMT

    May 20 - 26, 2023

    From the U.S. debt limit negotiations in Washington, to a new Panamanian law that gives legal rights to leatherback sea turtles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

    The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

    Follow AP visual journalism:

    Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

    AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.