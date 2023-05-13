AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

May 6 - 12, 2023

From asylum-seeking migrants gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border to British royal brothers George and Louis taking part in festivities celebrating their grandfather’s coronation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

