AP-Week in Pictures: Global / March 18- 24, 2023

From protests in France following the President Macron’s unpopular plan to raise retirement age from 62 to 64, to the start of Ramadan for millions of Muslims, to the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Full Coverage: Photography

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/