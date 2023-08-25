AP Week in Pictures: Asia
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s operator says it began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday — a controversial step that prompted China to ban seafood from Japan.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People protest at a beach toward the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, in Namie town, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday — a controversial step, but a milestone for Japan’s battle with the growing radioactive water stockpile. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man walks by a large screen at a shopping mall showing CCTV broadcasting news of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Public fears and frustrations are being shared in Japan’s neighboring countries about the release of treated radioactive wastewater from a crippled nuclear power plant Thursday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, foreground, with, from left, his son Phantongtae, his daughters Pinthongta and Paetongtarn, arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Two folk artists chat as they wait to participate in a procession marking ‘Atham’, the first day of ten-days long Onam festival in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Aug.20, 2023. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
A man cheering for the successful landing of India’s moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A scrap collector, seen through a sewage tube, carries overloaded sacks of scrap materials on the bed of a motorbike outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo lies on the ground with her medal at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Aug. 18-25, 2023
The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
