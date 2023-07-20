England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

 
Share

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A pilot died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 a.m. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.

Other news
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair.
FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996. The missing submersible Titan imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people aboard, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding, the U.S. Coast Guard announced, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Rogash, File)
Titanic expert killed in sub implosion honored by James Cameron, others for heeding explorer’s call
The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic held a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible implosion.
This image released by the Connecticut State Police, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, shows one of of two state police cruisers damaged when human waste, leaking from a tractor trailer, turned Interstate 95 in Bridgeport, Conn., into a virtual skating rink, causing multiple crashes, Monday night, July 17, 2023. State police charged the driver with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. (Connecticut State Police via AP)
Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway
Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. A fatal July 2023 crash in California involving a Tesla has drawn the attention of federal investigators, who sent a team to the site of the site of what appears to have been a head-on crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Fatal Tesla crash in California draws federal investigators to site of head-on collision
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to the site of a fatal Tesla crash in California.

The sheriff’s office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fueled up, and the 140 gallons (529.96 litres) of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.