Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Sports

Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo receives a 3-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Machado

Pittsburgh Pirates' Angel Perdomo, right, pauses after hitting San Diego Padres' Manny Machado with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Angel Perdomo (68) is escorted off the field by umpire John Tumpane, center, after hitting San Diego Padres' Manny Machado with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres’ 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.

Perdomo’s suspension was to begin Wednesday when the Pirates and Padres finish their three-game series. Shelton also was to serve his suspension Wednesday.

Perdomo joined the Pirates as a free agent this season and is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 appearances.

