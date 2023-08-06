Perkins hits RBI single in 10th to lift Brewers to 3-2 win over Pirates

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Perkins hits RBI single in 10th to lift Brewers to 3-2 win over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins hits a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
1 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Blake Perkins hits a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins is is doused after he hit a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
2 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Blake Perkins is is doused after he hit a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, douses Blake Perkins, right, after Perkins hit a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
3 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, left, douses Blake Perkins, right, after Perkins hit a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick reacts after his run-scoring single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
4 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick reacts after his run-scoring single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio (14) fields a ground ball out off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio threw McCutchen out at first. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
5 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio (14) fields a ground ball out off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. Monasterio threw McCutchen out at first. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay hits a two-RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
6 of 10 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jason Delay hits a two-RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
7 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
8 of 10 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Miami Heat basketball player Tyler Herro throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
9 of 10 | 

Miami Heat basketball player Tyler Herro throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio throws out Pittsburg Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
10 of 10 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio throws out Pittsburg Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By JIM HOEHN
 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blake Perkins singled with the bases loaded through the right side with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

After pinch-hitter Brian Anderson struck out to open the 10th against Angel Perdomo (2-2), Mark Canha was walked intentionally. Both runners advanced on Christian Yelich’s grounder to first. William Contreras was walked intentionally to load the bases and Perkins lined a 2-1 pitch into right to score Victor Caratini.

Devin Williams (6-3) got the win with a perfect 10th.

The Brewers tied it in the ninth when Carlos Santana, acquired from Pittsburgh before the trade deadline, singled to open off closer David Bednar. Pinch-runner Perkins advanced on a fly out, took third on a wild pitch and scored on rookie Sal Frelich’s RBI single to center.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Alfonso Rivas hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Alfonso Rivas, Bryan Reynolds have huge performances as Pirates beat Brewers 8-4
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Brice Turang, Sal Frelick hit 3-run homers in the Brewers’ 14-1 victory over the Pirates
FILE -Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Chicago. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff appears on the verge of returning from the shoulder injury that has prevented the two-time All-Star from pitching in the majors since early April. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris, File)
Brewers hopeful that Brandon Woodruff can return from IL to start Sunday against Pirates

Jason Delay doubled in the only two runs off Brewers starter Corbin Burnes in the fifth. Liover Peguero singled to center with two outs for the first hit against Burnes, and stole second. Alika Williams walked and Delay followed with a two-run double to the gap in left-center.

Milwaukee got one back in the bottom half when Caratini and Brice Turang opened with consecutive singles, chasing starter Bailey Falter. Andre Jackson, called up Friday from Triple-A Indianapolis, advanced the runners with a wild pitch. Caratini scored on Yelich’s one-out RBI grounder.

Milwaukee increased its lead in the NL Central to 1 ½ games over Cincinnati, which lost to Washington 7-3.

Burnes, the NL Pitcher of the Month in July when he went 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA in six starts, allowed just two hits, but needed 107 pitches to get through six innings, striking out five and walking four.

Falter, acquired at the deadline from Philadelphia where he was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA before being sent down in May, allowed one run and six hits in four innings in his Pirates debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff, on the injured list since early April with right shoulder inflammation is expected to be recalled Sunday and start.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates INF Vinny Capra was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Falter. ... Brewers RHP Colin Rea was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and LHP Clayton Andrews was recalled from Nashville.

UP NEXT

Woodruff (1-0, 0.79) starts for the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday against Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (5-11, 4.42).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB