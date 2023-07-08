Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Canzone hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 of 6 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Dominic Canzone hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy (31) steals second base as the ball goes over the head of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales, second from right, but is backed up by shortstop Tucupita Marcano, while umpire Bill Miller (26) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 6 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy (31) steals second base as the ball goes over the head of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales, second from right, but is backed up by shortstop Tucupita Marcano, while umpire Bill Miller (26) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 of 6 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Henry Davis makes anawkward catch for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera in the second inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 of 6 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Henry Davis makes anawkward catch for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Emmanuel Rivera in the second inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kyle Nelson throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 of 6 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kyle Nelson throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana makes a play for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker in the second inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 of 6 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana makes a play for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker in the second inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JACK THOMPSON
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his debut in the majors. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line.

Jared Triolo’s single put the Pirates ahead in the top of the 10th against Scott McGough (1-6), the seventh Arizona pitcher who went the final two innings.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals home with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras covering during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in the same inning, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers
Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) is safe at second with a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Soler drives in 2 runs as Marlins end Phillies’ franchise-tying road winning streak at 13 games
Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Conforto and Slater slug 2-run homers to power the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Rockies
Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up one hit in seven innings in his final start before going to the All-Star Game. He threw 99 pitches, walked five and struck out four. Marte’s sharp single to right with two out in the sixth was the only hit off Keller.

Colin Holderman relieved to start the eighth, and Thomas drove his second pitch over the wall in right field for his fourth homer.

Jack Suwinski doubled in the first Pittsburgh run in the sixth.

Arizona kept it close with a bullpen game featuring seven pitchers. They combined to allow four hits, two in the 10th, and had 15 strikeouts.

Kyle Nelson started and got four outs. Tyler Gilbert, called up from Triple-A Reno for the game, went three innings and gave up a run. He walked Jason Delay to start the sixth.

Gilbert walked Jason Delay to start the sixth. After a strikeout and an infield grounder advanced Delay to second, Suwinski doubled to right-center, with the ball bouncing into the pool area as Delay scored.

To make room for Gilbert, outfielder Kyle Lewis was optioned to Reno.

Canzone made his debut for Arizona, batting sixth as the DH. He grounded out three times and drew a four-pitch walk in the seventh.

Bryan Reynolds doubled for Pittsburgh’s first hit in the third, but Henry Davis was out trying to score from third to end the inning.

NUMBERS

Carroll is the first rookie with at least 15 homers and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break. Carroll, voted into the All-Star Game, has 18 homers and 26 steals. ... Suwinski has struck out looking five times in the first two games. ... The Pirates were 20-8 on April 29 but are 20-41 since then.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (right calf) is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. He had a 26-pitch bullpen session Thursday and reported no problems, Lovullo said. Kelly, who went on the injured list on June 27, is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Drey Jameson (right elbow inflammation), who was placed on the injured list Friday, was moved to the 60-day list on Saturday. Lovullo said that information is still being gathered on the seriousness of the arm ailment, but Jameson won’t be able to return until mid-September at the earliest.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Davies (1-4, 6.52) is set to start Sunday for Arizona. Pittsburgh hadn’t announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports