New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 of 2 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes scores against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 of 2 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes scores against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WES CROSBY
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back.

The move was made retroactive to June 25. The third baseman had missed two games after last playing in a 4-3 loss to Miami on Saturday. Hayes dealt with back issues prior to the four-game series against the Marlins, manager Derek Shelton said.

Shelton sat Hayes in Miami on Sunday, trying to get him ready for a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres. Hayes didn’t respond quickly enough, however, and was left out of a 9-4 win over San Diego on Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors. He allowed 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson celebrates their victory over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.

“It just had been bothering him. He had been stiff,” Shelton said. “We gave him the last day off in Miami and it just hasn’t gotten better. So it got to the point where we had to give it a little bit of a rest. He did some hitting yesterday and it just didn’t respond to it. We decided this morning it was probably the best case.”

Hayes has a .254 batting average with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 74 games this season.

“He’ll do some treatments probably in the next couple days,” Shelton said. “Once we get that soreness and stiffness out, then we’ll start to resume some baseball activities.”

The 26-year-old Hayes joins outfielder Bryan Reynolds, also on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20, with lower back inflammation. Reynolds, who leads the Pirates with a .279 average and 40 RBIs, last played on June 19 against the Cubs.

Shelton said he would not hold out Hayes or Reynolds past the All-Star break if either is ready to return before that.

“When they’re ready to come back, they’ll come back,” Shelton said. “We’re not going to give them extra days. If they need extra days for their health, then they’ll get them. But when they’re ready to come back, they’ll come back.”

Jared Triolo, 25, was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his major league debut at third base Wednesday night. He will primarily serve as Hayes’ replacement there, according to Shelton.

“Offensively, he’s been swinging the bat well over the last couple of weeks,” Shelton said. “Defensively, he’s a really good defender at a lot of positions, which is really important. He’s a guy that’s a natural third baseman. He’s played short, he’s played second, he’s moved into the outfield. He’s done all of them seemingly without any noticeable transition.”

Triolo received a phone call at 1:30 a.m. informing him of the callup Wednesday morning, then drove to Pittsburgh from Indianapolis.

“There was definitely a period where no music was being played and the thoughts were going wild. All just exciting stuff,” Triolo said. “I’m just really excited. The anxiety of wanting to get here, meet everybody again, say ‘What’s up?’ and get settled in a little more. It’s been awesome so far in the 15 minutes I’ve been here.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports