FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates activate outfielder Bryan Reynolds from 10-day injured list

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds warms up before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds warms up before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Reynolds was in the starting lineup for the finale of a weekend set against Milwaukee, batting second and playing left field in his first big league game since June 19. He had been sidelined by lower back inflammation.

The 28-year-old Reynolds hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in his first 68 games this season. He finalized a $106.75 million, eight-year contract with the Pirates in April.

Other news
Australia's Nick Kyrgios practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, Saturday July 1, 2023, ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships which start on Monday. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Nick Kyrgios withdraws on eve of Wimbledon with a wrist injury. He was the runner-up last year
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament’s start. He cited a wrist injury.
Houston Astros Mauricio Dubon, left, and Corey Julks, right, celebrate scoring on a triple from Chas McCormick in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
McCormick’s bases-clearing triple lifts the Astros over the Rangers 5-3
Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros hung on for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.
FILE - Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team's win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Organizers announced plans Friday, June 30, 2023, to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport's top players for years to come. The agreement ends a long standoff between the seven-team Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) and the PWHPA. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
PHF players send a unifying message in preparing to join rivals in new women’s pro hockey league
A group of the Premier Hockey Federation’s more high-profile players issued a unifying message by saying they’re eager to join forces in helping launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January — even as it comes at the expense of their league.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Montgomery beats Yankees for 2nd time, pitches Cardinals to 5-1 win
Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St.

Pittsburgh also placed infielder Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain. Bae got hurt during Saturday’s 11-8 loss to the Brewers.

Bae leads the Pirates with a career-high 20 steals in 76 games. He is batting .238 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

Also Sunday, right-hander Wil Crowe is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton. The reliever is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder discomfort.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports