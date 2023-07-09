Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft

FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
BBC suspends presenter
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
Sports

Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft

FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - LSU’s Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night’s Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. Crews, an outfielder who hit .426 for the Tigers on their way to the national title, could be the first player taken in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft."(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. Crews, an outfielder who hit .426 for the Tigers on their way to the national title, could be the first player taken in Sunday night’s Major League Baseball draft."(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans prepare for baseball’s amateur draft Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 of 3 | 

Fans prepare for baseball’s amateur draft Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night, with teammate Dylan Crews going No. 2 to the Washington Nationals.

Skenes went 12-3 with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings in helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series championship. The pick was announced by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the top pick of the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Skenes was the first college pitcher selected No. 1 overall since Casey Mize by Detroit in 2018.

Other news
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Machado has 2 homers, 5 RBIs off Scherzer; Musgrove sharp as the Padres beat the Mets 6-2
Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for the San Diego Padres, who got six dominant innings from Joe Musgrove to beat the New York Mets 6-2 and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0
Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the San Francisco Giants made J.D.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees
Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

“He had an incredibly special season at LSU. He obviously took another step forward this spring,” Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington said. “It’s a really special combination of pitches and just as much about the mix and command than any one pitch.”

For the second time in three years, the Pirates held the top overall selection after picking catcher Henry Davis at the top of the 2021 draft. Davis made his major league debut last month for Pittsburgh.

Skenes’ slot value is expected to be about $9.7 million. Cherington said the hope is an agreement can come quickly and Skenes could pitch somewhere in the Pirates organization in 2023.

“It will have been a little while since he last pitched in the World Series and we want to be sure that whatever that schedule and progression looks (like) makes sense for him,” Cherington said.

It seemed to be a debate between Skenes and Crews for the top pick. It didn’t take long for Crews to come off the board after hitting .426 with 18 home runs while playing center field for the Tigers. Crews had a 26-game hitting streak as part of his standout season for the Tigers and finished his career at LSU by reaching base in each of his final 75 college games.

Crews is the first college position player taken by Washington with its first pick since Anthony Rendon in 2011.

“A guy we’ve watched since he was in high school,” Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said. “He’s the type of guy that we want here in Washington. He’s a terrific person. He’s got great character. He’s very competitive and he’s a winner.”

Skenes and Crews are the first teammates to go 1-2 in draft history.

Detroit selected high school outfielder Max Clark from Franklin, Indiana, at No. 3. Clark was the Gatorade national player of the year after hitting .646 with six homers and 33 RBIs during his high school season.

Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford went No. 4 to Texas, and high school outfielder Walker Jenkins, from Oak Island, North Carolina, went fifth to Minnesota.

Oakland took college shortstop Jacob Wilson, the son of former major league shortstop Jack Wilson, from Grand Canyon at No. 6.

Wake Forest right-hander Rhett Lowder went No. 7 to Cincinnati, Kansas City selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell, from Sinton, Texas, at No. 8, and Colorado picked Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander.

The top 10 concluded with Miami selecting high school righty Noble Meyer from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports