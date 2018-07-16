Out & About: Gig on Main rocks downtown Irwin

The third annual Gig on Main took over Main Street in downtown Irwin on July 14, offering free live music, food trucks and more fun. The street was closed to vehicle traffic, adding to the festival feel of the event. The musical lineup included Neutral Loss and Twisted Fate, both Pittsburgh-based rock bands; local teen alt/pop/punk rockers Safety Last; and headliners The Commonheart, a Pittsburgh-based musical collective fronted by the gritty vocals of Clinton Clegg -- familiar to Greensburg music lovers from their appearances at SummerSounds.