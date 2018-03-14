FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Extreme’ freeze-thaw spikes pothole complaints in Allegheny, Westmoreland counties

 
Pittsburgh street crews were dealing with 2,000 potholes Monday — and the number is climbing, Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

A long period of frigid temperatures in January followed by thawing cycles in February has potholes popping on streets and highways across the region.

“This year is definitely one of the worst we’ve seen,” said Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor of Swisshelm Park, who represents East End neighborhoods. “Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill is like a mine field. It’s dangerous to drive.”

Gable said city patching crews would work around the clock starting at 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Rain, which prevents asphalt patches from sticking, would be the only thing stopping the work, he said.

“You look at the last two winters. They were relatively mild winters and the (311 calls) reflect that,” Gable said. “There’s a lot of streets that have not been paved in a long, long time. You have the freeze-thaw cycle, extreme. There’s been a lot of temperature changes this year. That just made those potholes.”

Pothole complaints phoned into the city’s 311 Response Center are more than double the number received in 2017.

The city has received 5,036 complaints from October through Monday, according to Gable. It received 2,271 complaints in 2016-17 and 2,477 in 2015-16, he said.

Allegheny County public works has received 130 complaints so far this year and a total of 309 in 2017. The county fielded 123 pothole complaints in 2016.

“We address potholes as they occur,” county Public Works Director Stephen G. Shanley said in an email. “We are constantly assessing our roads to determine if any adjustments or repairs are needed, and our crews are out patching any problem areas that we see or hear about.”

Yasmeen Manyisha, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 11 headquarters, reported similar conditions on state roads.

“Obviously, with the weather being a lot more challenging this year it’s causing a lot more potholes,” she said. “Our crews are patching on any available day.”

PennDOT asks motorists to report potholes online at its Customer Service Center.

Drivers in Pittsburgh can contact the 311 center at 412-255-2621 or on Twitter @PGH311.

Greensburg

The pothole situation in Greensburg has gotten worse over the course of the winter, through repeated freeze-thaw cycles, Superintendent of Streets Tom Bell said.

“It’s just an ongoing battle in the wintertime,” he said. “There’s a lot of them – there’s no doubt about it.”

The city’s approach to tackling the pothole problem has been twofold — responding to complaints left on the street department answering machine (724-838-4344) and methodically covering the east and west sides with two crews.

Bell promises a response to individual complaints within 24 hours. It’s important to leave a detailed message about the location of the pothole, he said.

“If you report it on Monday, it’ll be on the list for Tuesday,” he said.

This week’s predicted warm weather will allow the crews to patch more potholes, he said, as long as it’s not raining.

Greensburg Public Works is responsible for 55 miles of streets and 22 miles of alleys.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.