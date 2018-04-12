Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Pittsburgh
A winning Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold in Pittsburgh.
The winner will split the $300,000 jackpot with another winner in Delaware County.
Both tickets matched all five balls drawn, 7-9-12-23-43.
Other news
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Smoker Friendly, 906 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, and 7-Eleven, 301 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, each earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.