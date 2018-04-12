Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Pittsburgh

A winning Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold in Pittsburgh.

The winner will split the $300,000 jackpot with another winner in Delaware County.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn, 7-9-12-23-43.

Smoker Friendly, 906 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, and 7-Eleven, 301 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, each earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.