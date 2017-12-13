Democratic Socialists of America endorses two Pittsburgh candidates

The Pittsburgh chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsed two political candidates Tuesday and named six who unsuccessfully sought the group’s endorsement.

The group endorsed state House candidates Sara Innamorato, a marketing and digital advocacy organizer from Lawrenceville; and Summer Lee, an attorney and activist from Swissvale, in primary races against incumbent Democrats.

The group, which has about 400 members, declined to endorse lieutenant governor’s candidates Aryanna Berringer and John Fetterman, state Senate candidates Michelle Boyle and Lindsey Williams and congressional candidates Aaron Anthony and Tom Prigg.

“Summer and Sara well represent our vision for a society in which people have a real voice in the choices and relationships that affect the entirety of our lives,” Pittsburgh DSA co-chairwoman Arielle Cohen said in a news release. “They have direct experience making real change in our city and have been with us in the fights for reforms that will increase the power of working people.”

Innamorato is running against state Rep. Dom Costa, D-Stanton Heights, who represents a northern portion of Pittsburgh ranging from Lawrenceville to Ross Township. He was first elected in 2008.

Lee is running against state Rep. Paul Costa, D-Wilkins, who represents a southern portion of Pittsburgh including Braddock, Swissvale and West Homestead. He has held office since 1999.

The DSA supports candidates who are “unequivocally pro-worker and pro-labor,” support LGBTQ rights and work against racism, sexism and capitalism, and who “see electoral politics as a single tactic in a broader revolutionary movement,” according to the news release.

