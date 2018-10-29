Aspinwall seeks volunteers for tree planting

Aspinwall is seeking volunteers to help plant trees on Nov. 10.

The borough was awarded 18 trees through TreeVitalize, a group that works to protect and replace the regional canopy.

The event will be 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Meet at the borough building, 217 Commercial Ave.

Founded in 2004, the Pittsburgh branch of TreeVitalize has planted more than 20,000 trees across the area. Work is aimed as providing shade, beautifying residential areas and easing storm water runoff.

This is the borough’s seventh annual planting event, bringing the total number of trees added to the community to more than 170, Manager Melissa Lang said.

Each year, she receives upwards of 40 requests from residents who want trees planted by their homes.

“The amount of interest shown demonstrates the community’s commitment to the value of shade trees,” Lang said. “Our tree-lined streets not only add to the beauty of the town, but also help to provide cleaner air for residents and control storm water.”

Many of the new trees will be planted near homes where owners have requested them to replace ones that have decayed.

Organizers ask that volunteers dress for the weather.

Volunteers must register to participate at waterandlife.thankyou4caring.org