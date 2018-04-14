Clairton woman pleads guilty to heroin, fentanyl distribution charges

A Clairton woman could be facing decades in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in a Pittsburgh federal courtroom to charges she was operating a drug house.

According to court documents, Jalea Carter, 26, pleaded guilty to charges she and a family member were using a home on Third Street to store and distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

They say incidents occurred between March and June 2017.

Carter is the 11th of 21 defendants charged as part of the case, according to prosecutors.

Carter has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 18. According to prosecutors the charges against her carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both.

The FBI, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police Department,and the Pittsburgh Police conducted the investigation leading to Carter’s arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch is prosecuting.

