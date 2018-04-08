Man, 22, shot, killed Easter morning in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

Authorities identified a man shot and killed early Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood as 22-year-old Meliek Rashad Hemingway.

Hemingway was pronounced dead on the sidewalk along Conemaugh Street at 1:37 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. An official manner and cause of death were pending as of Sunday afternoon.

About 1:30 a.m., Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

When police arrived, they found Hemingway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and he died at the scene, George said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to call 412-323-7800.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.