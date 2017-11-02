Train shortage expected to lead to rail delays in Pittsburgh
Rail commuters might experience rush-hour delays as a higher-than-usual number of vehicles are in the shop for maintenance and inspection, warns the Port Authority of Allegheny County.
The authority has fewer two-car trains than normal to use during rush hour.
The light rail trains will run on their normal schedules, but there may be delays or crowding, according to the authority.
There were no major delays Thursday morning, although a few cars were more crowded than usual, said authority spokesman Jim Ritchie.
For more information, customers can call Port Authority Customer Service from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays at 412-442-2000.