Pizza deliveryman fatally shot Saturday in East Liberty identified
The man fatally shot while delivery pizzas in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Saturday was identified as Abdulganiyu Sanusi, 56, of Lincoln-Lemington, Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sanusi was shot in the torso at 12:34 p.m.
Pittsburgh police said he was en route to Penn Avenue when the person who ordered the pizza asked him to change the delivery point to North St. Clair Street.
A witness reported hearing a gunshot and saw a shooter running away, police said. Sanusi was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.