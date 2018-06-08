Here’s what’s happening during Pittsburgh PrideFest 2018

Pittsburgh Pride events scheduled for June 8-10 in Downtown Pittsburgh include:

• Pride Rocks PGH, 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Pennsylvania Lottery Stage at 10th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Pride Rocks PGH is all-ages, general admission concert featuring Troye Sivan, with Kim Petras and Leland. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Valid ID is required.

• Pittsburgh PrideFest, noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Liberty Avenue between Sixth and 10th streets. Event will include food booths, vendors, family friendly games and inflatable attractions, entertainment on three stages and a PRIDE Radio Dance Party area.

• Rally and EQT Equality March, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Staging for the march will begin at 10 a.m. on the Boulevard of the Allies between Grant and Stanwix streets. The march will turn left onto Grant Street, left onto Fifth Avenue, then proceed down Fifth to Liberty Avenue and the entrance to PrideFest.

The rally will take place on the boulevard at noon.

Coming up on July 8 will be the second annual Pride Day at the Pirates, as the Buccos take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:35 p.m. in PNC Park.

Tickets at $33 or $22 are available at pirates.com/prideday for those using the coupon code PRIDE. Ticket purchases will include a collectible Pirates Pride hat while supplies last.

Plans also are being made for a tailgate picnic that day.

Details: pittsburghpride.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.