Police: Woman’s blood-alcohol content 3 times legal limit in South Side crash

A woman was driving with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when she crashed on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday morning, according to police.

Pittsburgh police responded about 2:14 a.m. to Sarah Street for a report of a crash, said Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. Officers arrived and found a black Acura SUV that had rolled on to the driver’s side.

Five parked vehicles were damaged in the crash, Togneri said.

The driver -- who police did not identify -- suffered abrasions to her right knee but refused medical treatment.

Togneri said the woman agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew a .268. She was arrested and charged for driving under the influence.

No other injuries were reported.