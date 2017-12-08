Pittsburgh mom charged after baby found with broken ribs

Pittsburgh police charged a woman with endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of aggravated assault after doctors discovered her 2-month-old daughter had numerous fractured ribs.

Adrienne Hughes, 22, denies abusing her daughter, but told detectives she may have held the baby incorrectly, according to court records.

On Sept. 19, the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from Children’s Pediatric in Oakland because she was having difficulty breathing. She was found to have three healing rib fractures. Hughes told hospital staff the baby had not fallen, been in an accident or suffered abuse, court records said.

A second x-ray two weeks later found additional fractures.

Hospital staff contacted investigators with concerns the baby was being abused, court records said.

In interviews with detectives, the baby’s parents and grandmother said they did not know how the baby was injured.

However, Hughes told detectives that she may have accidentally picked up the baby the wrong way. She demonstrated on a doll, holding it sideways, bracing it against her with her forearm and not supporting the head.

When asked why she didn’t notice her daughter crying out in pain, Hughes told detectives that the child “screams like someone is killing her when she gets her diaper changed so she wouldn’t know,” according to court records.

Hughes is in Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 15.

