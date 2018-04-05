Man found shot to death on South Oakland street in Pittsburgh
A man was found shot to death on a street in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Alicia George said officers were sent to the 3200 block of Ward Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a male laying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound,” George said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
His name had not been released as of late Monday night.
Police were continuing to investigate, George said.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.