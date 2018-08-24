FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Pittsburgh man charged with nearly running over police in Frazer is headed to trial

 
A Pittsburgh man will head to court on charges he assaulted three police officers in Frazer before leading them on a high-speed chase in July.

Daquon Malik Enoch, 23, of Merwyn Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and related charges.

Those charges where held for court Monday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge David J. Sosovicka in Harmar.

Police say that, on July 6, they made arrangements through a confidential informant to purchase 10 bricks of heroin from an unidentified man driving a silver Jeep Cherokee. The man was to meet the informant at the Pittsburgh Mills parking lot, in Frazer.

Police say when they attempted to stop the Jeep, the driver, later identified as Enoch, instead backed into a police cruiser, causing severe front end damage and endangering the two officers inside.

According to police, Enoch then drove over a curb and nearly struck a third officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

Enoch fled, police say, speeding up to 80 mph while still in the mall parking lot. Police allege Enoch then drove the wrong way down Fashion Drive before turning onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard and passing several cars at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Enoch made his way onto Route 28 and headed south, officers say, at times taking to the shoulder to avoid traffic and speeding to 110 mph. Officers kept pace with Enoch for several miles, they say, before terminating the pursuit in the interest of public and officer safety.

During the pursuit, officers say in court documents, they were able to see a part but not all of Enoch’s license plate, which was shrouded behind a tinted cover. According to court documents, officers verified the rest of the plate through a review of traffic camera footage.

Police say the Jeep’s registration listed two owners. One registered owner, police say, had no criminal history, while the other, Enoch, “showed 19 pages in total.”

Police say the confidential informant was able to identify a picture of Enoch as the person from whom he was to purchase the heroin.

Enoch was arrested in Pittsburgh on Aug. 1 and arraigned before District Judge Anthony M. Ceoffe and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail after Ceoffe denied a bond for his release.

Enoch has previously served time for drug possession and was to start a jail sentence on Aug. 1 -- the day he was arrested -- on other gun and drug charges.

Enoch is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh for formal arraignment on Sept. 26.