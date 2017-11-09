Amazon Key now allows packages to be dropped off inside Pittsburgh homes

Amazon Key, a new service that allows delivery drivers to drop off packages inside homes instead of on a porch or stoop, is now available in Pittsburgh.

The service is available only to Amazon Prime members.

Customers must purchase a $250 indoor security camera and compatible smart lock from Amazon.

The service is available in the city and some suburbs such as Forest Hills and Ross. Amazon Key is not yet available in the Tarentum and Greensburg areas. You can check if the service is available in your ZIP code here.

The in-home camera records the delivery and allows customers to watch it in real time or later. Delivery drivers are allowed into the home only after they scan the package and Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address at the right time. Amazon then unlocks the door and starts recording. Delivery drivers will not use keys or codes to unlock the door.

Amazon said delivery drivers will not move to their next delivery until the door has been relocked.

Amazon Key can also be used to allow house cleaners, dog walkers and other trusted guests into homes. Guests can enter a code into a keypad if the lock has a keypad. If it doesn’t, guests can send a text to Amazon Key to lock or unlock the door. Whenever a guest uses Amazon Key, customers will be notified.

