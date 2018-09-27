FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Hang out on these 6 rooftop bars before winter hits Pittsburgh

By Joanne Klimovich Harrop
 
The unofficial end of summer is here, but it’s still pretty steamy out there.

This might be one of the best times to catch a breeze and a buzz at one of Pittsburgh’s rooftop bars, because if you’ve lived in this city for any length of time, you know the weather changes in a minute.

Some of these locations are open all year, but there’s nothing like a warm evening lounging above it all on a deck where you can see the city, people on the street below or the view of a clear night sky full of stars.

Here are some suggestions from the Trib. Feel free to send over your favorite rooftop spots in Pittsburgh.

<img src="https://s22.postimg.cc/tkdsu5kup/roof01_sienna.jpg” width="100%">

Sienna Mercato’s Il Tetto rooftop is in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh. | Nate Smallwood

Sienna Mercato Il Tetto Rooftop Beer Garden, Downtown Pittsburgh

942 Penn Ave.

This popular space with luscious views of the city, offers 36 drafts, cocktails, wine and light fare while boasting one of the best and most unique views of downtown Pittsburgh. A retractable glass roof allows Il Tetto to be open year-round and open-air in warmer months. Check the website for possible special events closings.

Happy Hour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with select craft drafts, highballs, bar snacks such as potted curry carrot hummus, pretzel twists, baked brie, five buck stealth fries and crab and artichoke dip as well as house wines and frozen cocktails. The Froze Rose is a fan favorite.

“The view is remarkable,” says Britny Trainer, marketing manager. “Something every Pittsburgher and out of towner should experience. Whether it’s a hot summer day or a cold snowing evening, this rooftop is something magical with the city views, stringed lights and lamp posts.”

Details: 412-281-2810 or http://siennamercato.com

<img src="https://s22.postimg.cc/y69x2nja9/roof02_marios.jpg” width="100%">

Carnegie Mellon University students Nathalie Rayter, Amanda Kennedy, and Kevin Seelaus (l-r) socialize at the rooftop bar of Mario’s East Side Saloon in Shadyside, Wednesday, August 23, 2017. | Andrew Russell

Mario’s East Side Saloon, Shadyside

5442 Walnut St.

Mario’s, located in the former Doc’s Place, is a unique blend of neighborhood, college and sports bar all rolled into one, including the rooftop deck which has an awning to shield the excessive heat or protect from rain or cold.

Details: 412-681-3713 or http://mariospgh.com

<img src="https://s15.postimg.cc/vyhghsgi3/roof03_newam.jpg” width="100%">

New Amsterdam features a rooftop space that overlooks Butler Street in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. | Steve Adams

New Amsterdam, Lawrenceville

Located on trendy Butler St. in Lawrenceville, New Amsterdam has a rooftop deck which allows patrons the chance to observe passers-by while drinking and dining on the outdoor deck during warm months.

Details: 412-904-2915 or http://newamsterdampgh.com

<img src="https://s15.postimg.cc/5q6bsiz0b/roof04_BRGR.jpg” width="100%">

BRGR’s rooftop is an island oasis atop East Liberty | Submitted photo

BRGR, East Liberty

5997 Centre Ave.

BRGR has a full bar for mixed drinks, on-tap and bottle beers and late-night fare. The Wayfarer was created as a pop-up bar, says Brian Pekarcik, owner and executive chef. Enjoy music and tropical drinks as well.

“It is such a great space,” he says. “It is heated so we can keep it up even when the weather isn’t so great, because we know Pittsburgh has unpredictable weather. We like to think we’ve created an island feel up there. It’s a perfect spot to spend the evening.”

Details:412-362-2333 or http://brgrpgh.com

<img src="https://s15.postimg.cc/km4v097vv/roof05_level7.jpg” width="100%">

Level 7 sits atop the AC Hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. | Steve Adams

Level 7, Strip District

1126 Smallman St.

Located in the AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown, the seventh floor offers awesome city views where patrons can enjoy a signature cocktail or a drink from a huge selection of beers and wine. The seating area can accommodate 80 guests.

Details: 412-281-9300 or https://level7roofbar.com/

<img src="https://s15.postimg.cc/9b27bh8m3/roof06_local.jpg” width="100%">

The rooftop at Local Bar + Kitchen offers superb East Carson Street people watching. | Submitted photo

Local Bar + Kitchen, South Side

1515 E. Carson St.

This rooftop location is in a prime spot along Carson Street. It’s the perfect place to people watch because this part of town is often bustling, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. The space accommodates 150 people and offers a full menu and drink menu as well as a happy hour with $5 craft beers, $3 domestic drafts and $5 select appetizers.

“It is so nice to be on a rooftop where you can just be outside and see something, whether it’s the city of Pittsburgh, people walking by or the sky,” says Sarah Masterson, director of marketing & events for AMPD Group, the entertainment and hospitality management company for Local Bar + Kitchen.

Other rooftop locations under AMPD Group are the Skybar on the South Side which is seasonal and hosting its final weekend over Labor Day and both the Steel Cactus in Shadyside and on the South Side, a spot that hosts events such as Arbonne and Barre Code Pittsburgh teaming on the rooftop for a wellness and workout happening on Sept. 9.

Details: 412-904-4221 or http://localbar.com

<img src="https://s22.postimg.cc/sw9jp0w41/PTR-_ROOFTOP-_CACTUS.jpg” width-"100%">

Yoga on the roof at Steel Cactus on the South Side. | Submitted photo