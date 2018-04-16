No one hurt in I-79 school bus crash north of Pittsburgh

No one was injured Monday morning when a school bus carrying children crashed along Interstate 79 in Marshall, state police said.

Fourteen students from Beaver County’s Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School were riding on the bus when it and another southbound vehicle crashed at 7:20 a.m. just north of the I-279 split, according to Trooper Melinda Bondarenka.

Authorities had moved the bus off the interstate by 8 a.m., Bondarenka said.

PennDOT traffic cameras posted in the area showed southbound traffic was significantly backed up following the crash.

The bus had been on its morning route to pick up students and take them to the charter school in Midland. Since the charter school attracts students from 77 school districts, there is a large window for arrival times, said Lincoln Park CEO P.K. Poling.

After the crash, the charter school dispatched two buses — one to pick up students who were on the bus that crashed, and another to get students along the route who had yet to be picked up, Poling said.

Poling said a school nurse would examine students who were on the bus that crashed as a precaution. Their parents were being notified, she said.

Bondarenka said police will cite the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.