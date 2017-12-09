FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Santa searching for a North Pole 2? Pittsburgh ranks fourth on Redfin’s list

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
Amazon isn’t the only big name looking for a second headquarters.

Santa Claus is in the hunt for a North Pole 2, according to Redfin, a Seattle-based residential real estate company that provides web-based real estate database and brokerage services.

Redfin claims to have an inside track to the jolly old elf, coming up with a list of 50 cities that suit Santa’s needs.

Cleveland, home to the holiday classic movie “A Christmas Story,” ranked No. 1.

Pittsburgh, continuing its run of “bests,” weighed in at a respectable No. 4.

Here are the factors Redfin took into account:

Home affordability: What does an elf actually get paid? Santa wants to know that his workers will be able to buy homes in their new city, and that the influx of demand won’t drive housing costs up too much.

Bakeries per capita: Santa’s love of cookies is well-documented.

Toy-making talent: With even toddlers mastering high-tech gadgets nowadays, Santa is going to need a skilled workforce to supplement the elves’ basic toy-assembly talents.

Snowfall: Goes without saying.

Transit score: Not everybody has a sleigh powered by flying reindeer. Can elves even drive? Easy access to public transportation is a big plus.

Nearby Amazon fulfillment centers: Don’t tell the kids, but these days even Santa depends on nearby warehouses for faster and more efficient present deliveries.

Redfin says leaders of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Tucson were among the first to express interest, with each jumping on the chance to submit enticing proposals. Tucson reportedly even sent a 21-foot cactus to the North Pole.

Three cheers for the charms of the Rust Belt. Following Cleveland in the top 10 were Detroit, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis, Newark, Minneapolis and, a nod to the new South, Atlanta.

“Santa would feel right at home in Cleveland because we’re so full of holiday cheer and the people here really embrace winter; Clevelanders even surf Lake Erie in winter before it freezes,” said Redfin Cleveland agent Joe Rath.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.