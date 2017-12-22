FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Six more plaques mark the deaths of Pittsburgh’s homeless

By Natasha Lindstrom
 
More than 100 people clutched candles and huddled in a half-circle beneath a Downtown Pittsburgh overpass Thursday night to remember the lives of six homeless people who died on the streets in 2017.

This time last year, Fiona Koell stood among them, in solidarity with others who were homeless like her and in hopes of reducing deaths in the homeless community.

Koell died in April. Her boyfriend, John Flint, said she had just turned 23.

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

A bronze-colored plaque bearing her name now joins more than 200 similar placards affixed to the a wall where Grant Street meets Interstate 376. Each represents a person who has died without a home since Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net began holding the annual memorial service nearly three decades ago.

“Last year, this exact night at the exact hour, Fiona was standing right over here against this pillar looking at these plaques,” lamented homeless outreach worker Jack Brumbaugh, 68, shortly after a candle was lit in Koell’s honor. “The streets take lot of people. They don’t give back. The street’s tough.”

Originally from Sacramento, Calif., Koell loved to travel and had made it to 48 states before arriving in Pittsburgh about 18 months ago, recalled Flint. She aspired to be a truck driver so she could continue exploring the country.

“She was my everything. Like the first time I met her, she brought a shine to my eyes,” Flint said. “She always made you laugh. She made you smile. And she actually made you look inside yourself, to find yourself as a person. The reason she traveled was to find out who she was.”

Koell died while en route from Pittsburgh to visit a friend in Virginia in a drowning incident in Middlesex near Harrisburg.

Brumbaugh said Koell may have been “the nicest young lady” he’d ever met during his homeless outreach work through his organization, Blankets Over Pittsburgh. Twice in the past year he’d helped her get to a clinic to take care of dental infections.

“The girl never complained. She lived with it,” Brumbaugh recalled. “She lived in a homeless camp, and she shared everything she had.”

In addition to Koell, the vigil honored the lives of one woman and four men who died this year: Shadtaijah Collier, Anthony Charmello, Trevor Kentish, Joyce Mears and John Miller.

That’s in addition to seven people who died while in shelters.

Most died of drug overdoses. Most died alone.

The homeless memorial vigil has become an annual tradition organized by Pittsburgh Mercy health and human services system’s Operation Safety Net, which coordinates winter shelters and mobile outreach efforts to help house and feed the homeless.

“I was homeless for a year back in ’08 and some of these people I knew, so I come down here for support,” said Al Ferguson, now a pharmacy cashier in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood who does homeless outreach through the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community.

Judy Irvin, a residential counselor for Operation Safety Net, had worked with Mears in the art program at the Wellspring drop-in center in Uptown. She said she was shocked to learn that Mears had died. Irvin has one of Mears’ fanciful works of art hanging in her office.

At a Point Park University art show last year, Joyce’s work was “highly sought after,” Irvin recalled.

“I was getting ready to buy one of the pieces and somebody literally stepped right in front of me to buy one,” Irvin said. “I think of Joyce when I have that picture now up in my office. ... She always had a pleasant demeanor and I think of the circumstances of how she died in one of the camps, and it makes me really sad. She was on the verge, I believe, of really being somewhere else.”

Dave Gloss, clinical care and outreach supervisor at Pittsburgh Mercy and one of the vigil speakers, lamented that Collier died at age 19 of non-drug-related medical issues. He said she had won the affection of teams of social workers and health care workers at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

“She never really depended on anyone. She grew up in the system, and she never really had any sort of supports. This poor baby just never really had a good-luck go at life,” Gloss said. “She was a little standoffish at first and she didn’t trust people. But she had a great smile, she was kind and she was giving.”

Thursday marked the first official day of winter, the longest night of the year, and Homeless Persons Memorial Day, with more than 150 municipalities in the United States hosting related events.

Last year, 12 plaques were added to the wall.

Gloss said the occasion provides a chance to offer sympathy and possibly closure to families, friends and human services workers who knew those who died and want to help prevent more from dying.

“It’s about us gathering together and saying we care, but the bigger picture is us gathering together saying that we want zero deaths in the street and we want to end homelessness,” Gloss said.

Flint, teary-eyed as he spoke of his late girlfriend, told the vigil crowd that he was grateful for the chance to commemorate Koell.

“Like she was to me, now she is a blessing to you because she’s an angel in the sky, looking down on us,” Flint said during his brief remarks to the crowd. “I love you, Fiona, and I’ll always be here. Thank you, Pittsburgh, for letting her mom have this.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @NewsNatasha.