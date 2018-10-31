Survey: Pittsburgh is the best city for jobs right now

There’s an opening for a retail merchandiser, an associate chiropractor, an after-school counselor, and a personal shopper.

Those are just four of the nearly 92,000 job openings in Pittsburgh -- according to Glassdoor, a jobs and recruiting site. And that’s good enough to make the Black and Gold city the top spot for job hunters.

With city score of 4.7 (out of 5), Pittsburgh ranked above St. Louis (2), Indianapolis (3), Cincinnati (4), and Hartford, Conn. (5).

According to Glassdoor’s 25 Best Cities for Jobs - 2018 list, Pittsburgh jobs have a 3.2 (out of 5) job satisfaction rating.

Among the determining factors that go into the rankings, are the $46,500 median base salary of the positions and the city’s $141,300 median home value.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Boston (6), Memphis (7), Raleigh, N.C. (8), Cleveland (9) and Detroit (10). Washington, D.C., ranked 12th, Chicago 14th, and Philadelphia 18th.