DUI, traffic charges among cases recently handled by Judge Zucco in Plum

District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Lisa Ann Cox, 52, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane, U-turn where view is limited and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed Dec. 19 in connection with an incident at Unity Center and Universal roads.

• Michelle Christine Wanner, 44, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. Oakmont police filed the charges June 27 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Allegheny Avenue.

• Travis Scott Sundin, 24, of Leechburg on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane and two counts of accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Jan. 15 in connection with an incident along the 900 block of Unity Center Road.