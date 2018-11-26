Pittsburgh medic with 40 years on the job promoted to EMS chief

Forty years after he began working with Pittsburgh’s emergency medical services, Ronald Romano was sworn in as chief Friday.

Romano, 62, was born and raised in Morningside, and he began serving his hometown in 1978 when he joined Pittsburgh EMS, according to a release from the Public Safety Department.

He has been acting chief since former EMS Chief Robert Farrow retired in August.

In a promotion ceremony in Pittsburgh City Council Chambers, Romano thanked the previous six chiefs - five of whom attended the ceremony.

“I am very much honored that they could attend,” he said. “They are responsible for the building of EMS and past successes of Pittsburgh EMS, and why it is one of the premiere EMS systems in the country today.”

He plans to continue that tradition of excellence, he said.

“It will be my job to bridge the past into the future, but it is not just the leader but the people who make an organization great,” Romano said. “I am humbled and honored to be the new chief of Pittsburgh EMS.”

He thanked the mayor and Public Safety director for the chance to lead the emergency services bureau.

Romano of Stanton Heights also thanked his wife, three children and four grandchildren, who, he said, “have supported me in my career and have been understanding when I have missed something or worked around my schedule on holidays and special occasions throughout the years.”