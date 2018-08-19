Northside Pittsburgh man accused of buying guns for others

A North Side man is accused of making false statements to gun dealers to illegally buy guns for other people, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Sean Jamar Gaines, 28, of the 1700 block of Belleau Drive, Pittsburgh, is facing 10 charges for allegedly making false statements to firearms dealers and writing false information on federal gun purchase applications between July 30, 2014 and Sept. 23, 2017.

He is accused of buying four semi-automatic Glock handguns, which were 9mm or 40-caliber, and one Ruger revolver .357-Magnumr from a store along Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks.

Gaines is accused of “knowingly making a false statement intending to deceive” the gun dealer each time. He then allegedly provided the guns to other people not allowed to own them.

Gaines’ indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on Tuesday but not made public until the Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Lanni is prosecuting the case and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.