Man stabbed in stomach in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries late Friday night after being stabbed in the stomach in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville.

The victim, 52, told police around midnight he was stabbed by an acquaintance but “would not provide the officers with pertinent information needed for a police report,” Alicia George, Pittsburgh police spokeswoman, said.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation, George said.