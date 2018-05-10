Pittsburgh police find young man fatally shot in Larimer

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood just after midnight Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers went to the 500 block of Lowell Street near Shetland Avenue around 12:10 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

There, officers saw the man, dead, lying on the ground between two homes.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Taeshaun S. Caldwell, 18, of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.