Greensburg, Pittsburgh women’s expos happening in March

By Joanne Klimovich Harrop
 
It’s “Ladies Day.” In fact, it’s twice in March.

There are two women-focused events where it’s a time to relax, shop and just be together.

Both are geared towards women and offer a fun experience with your friends, moms, sisters or co-workers – any female in your life.

Greensburg Women’s Expo

The 11th annual Greensburg Women’s Expo at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. “Grab your girlfriend and make it a day out,” says Jennifer Detore, producer of the Ramada Hotel Women’s Expo and owner of Fabulous Affairs which hosts the event. “There will be room full of everything to experience from beauty products to the latest in fashion and fitness. You never know what you are going to find when you come to this event.”

She expects 1,500 guests, with the first 400 receiving a gift bag courtesy of Health South.

Some of the exhibits include apparel, accessories, automotive, banking, medical, home decor and spas. There will be a charity basket raffle where part of the proceeds will benefit a new South Greensburg playground.

“It’s important to give back to your community,” Detore says. “The playground needs and upgrade. Being able to play on a safe playground and enjoy the outside is an important part of a child’s life.”

The Ramada Hotel and Conference Center is located at 100 Ramada Inn Drive, Hempfield. The event is free. Details: fabuaff@gmail.com

Pittsburgh Women’s Expo

The Pittsburgh Women’s Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center is from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 18. It is being held in partnership with the Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase.

It is expected to draw more than 2,000 guests, says Sal Richetti, show producer. He says the expo and the bridal show is a good combination because often brides bring other women with them and the expo gives them some things to do while the newly engaged is researching vendors for her wedding. There are two runway shows, with VIP seating.

“It’s about pampering women,” says Richetti, president of Big Day Entertainment. “There is so much to do for everyone. The women’s expo combined with the bridal show offers a chance to meet over 175 vendors.”

Tickets are $15, $10 in advance. Details: pghbridalshowcase.com and pittsburghwomensexpo.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.