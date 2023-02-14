Police: 4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four juveniles were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday that the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.

Police didn’t immediately release information about the victims, such as their ages or whether they were students. There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the shooting or any arrests.

A nearby area was designated to allow parents to pick up their children.