Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Strip District on Thursday night, Pittsburgh police said.

The man was struck near the intersection of 21st Street and Liberty Avenue about 9:40 p.m., police said. He was found lying in the street.

Kenneth Street, 66, of Pittsburgh was in grave condition when he was transported to UPMC Mercy, where he died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.