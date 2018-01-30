17-year-old charged in East Hills homicide

Pittsburgh police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection the homicide of a 24-year-old in East Hills Sunday evening.

Melik Johnson of Northview Heights and East Liberty, was charged with criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy and a firearm violation, a police news release said.

Detectives learned the homicide was “the result of a pre-arranged marijuana deal that turned into a robbery,” the release said.

The incident occurred on Wilner Drive in East Hills just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Devlen Neiko Terrance Prosdocimo, 24, of White Oak, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and apparently had also been run over by a car, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police also detained another juvenile male for questioning, in addition to Johnson, but he was not charged, said Alicia George, a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.