Two Duquesne men indicted on federal gun charges

Two Duquesne men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.

The five-count indictment, returned March 21 but not unsealed until Aug. 9, named Khalil Armstrong, 26, and Melvin Bowles, 24, as the defendants.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 7, Armstrong made false statements to a licensed firearm dealer to buy a firearm. On Feb. 12, Armstrong allegedly made false statements to federal law enforcement. On Feb. 15, Bowles allegedly possessed a firearm as a convicted felon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Lanni is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.