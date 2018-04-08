Landslide, water main break force evacuations in East Pittsburgh

A landslide caused a water main break that forced several apartment residents out of their homes Monday evening in East Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County officials.

The break on the 300 block of Electric Avenue might knock out water for a “couple days,” according to the county. A water buffalo has been requested.

Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI said the landslide and ensuing water main break caused an Electric Avenue apartment building to be filled with mud.

A dip on nearby Route 30 became deeper because of the break, WPXI reported. Two of four lanes were closed because of damage to the road.

